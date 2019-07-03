Krispy Kreme trying deliveries– in some areas!

Krispy Kreme is hitting the road!

The donut shop chain is now offering online ordering and delivery to customers in 15 states. The options are for people who live within a range of about 100 participating stores.

It has a list of the stores willing to deliver on its website. For now– the menu for online orders is limited. It only includes donuts by the dozens… Brew boxes and bottled beverages.

The chain also requires a 7-99 minimum plus a delivery fee.

Also, when it comes to those delivery, Alabama locations are not on the list.

So far, there are some Georgia locations; however, Columbus is not one of them. Most are in the Atlanta area.