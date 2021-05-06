Kristen Conway Wins Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award

This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Kristen Conway. Conway teaches ninth grade Honors World History at Central Freshman Academy in Phenix City. Conway loves teaching and presenting the things she loves about history.

Elizabeth Young, one of Conway’s students, nominated her saying, “Mrs. Conway is an incredible teacher and an incredible woman. She is beyond intelligent, and it is clear she loves what she does from how accepting and kind she is. Ms. Conway loves every student individually, and for their individuality. She is devoted to each and every one of us- and she makes it known.”

Congratulations Kristen Conway!