Kroger issues cheese dip recall

(WOWK) – Kroger is recalling cheese dips sold at stores.
The recall affects stores located:
- Virginia,
- West Virginia
- The eastern portions of Tennessee, specifically Johnson City/Kingsport,
- Kentucky, specifically Ashland
- Ohio, specifically Belpre/Marietta/Proctorville
Kroger is issuing the recall because the cheese dip has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weak immune systems.
Kroger says no customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.
Kroger was notified on July 31 by supplier Onions 52 the store had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been a part of the salmonella-related outbreak.
Kroger was notified again on Aug. 1, bulk onions from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores and had been identified as receiving the affected product. Kroger determined several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.
The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020. This includes:
|Product
|UPC
|MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP
|207083-00000
|MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP
|207181-00000
|MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP
|207182-00000
|MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP
|207185-00000
|JARLSBERG DIP
|207201-00000
|JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD
|216407-20000
|PIMENTO CHEESE DIP
|226481-60000
|DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP
|236293-70000
|DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP
|236294-70000
|DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP
|236295-70000
|DELI JARLSBERG DIP
|237462-40000
|JARLSBERG DIP
|247199-00000
|DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP
|286292-70000
|DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP
|286462-20000
|DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD
|295095-50000
|DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD
|295408-50000
|DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD
|295409-50000
Kroger has removed from store shelves and the company has started its customer recall. Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.
Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377.
The hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to midnightMonday – Friday and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday – Sunday.