Kroger issues recall for bagged kale over listeria concerns

Kroger has issued a voluntary recall of its 16-ounce Kroger bagged kale product, produced by Baker Farms,

The recall is due to possible listeria contamination.

The FDA lists Listeria as a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of listeriosis can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Kroger officials said they have not gotten any reports of illness related to eating the kale.

The recall includes 16-ounce bags of Kroger branded Kale with the UPC 11110-18170 and a best-by date of 09-18-2021, which is printed on the front of the package.

All affected products were pulled from stores on September 16.

The products were distributed by Kroger grocery stores in Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.

Customers who bought any impacted product are told to throw it away or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS with any questions or concerns.