OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Únase al Departamento de Policía de Opelika, en asociación con la Fundación Razor, para el juego Together Opelika Game On Soccer.

Join the Opelika Police Department, in partnership with the Razor Foundation, for Together Opelika Game On Soccer Game.

“Desde el Departamento de Policía de Opelika los estaremos esperando este domingo. Trae a toda la familia. nos vamos a divertir mucho. From The Opelika Police Department we will be waiting for you guys this Sunday. Bring the whole family. We are going to have a lot of fun,” said Opelika Police Officer Kevin Quintana.

El evento Game On Soccer es un trabajo de amor para el portero de fútbol profesional retirado y oficial de Opelika Kevin Quintana, quien es un oficial bilingüe que sirve a los ciudadanos de Opelika. The Game On Soccer event is a labor of love for retired pro soccer goalie and Opelika Officer Kevin Quintana, who is a bilingual officer serving the citizens of Opelika.

“Aunque puede haber una barrera del idioma entre algunos oficiales y la comunidad hispana, aún queremos que sepan que estamos aquí para protegerlos y servirlos. Even though there may be a language barrier between some officers and the Hispanic Community, we still want them to know we are here to protect and serve them,” said Officer Quintana.

Quintana dice que vino de orígenes humildes; abandonó la escuela secundaria pero obtuvo su GED con la ayuda de otros. Luego, una beca de fútbol lo llevó a la universidad. Luego jugó fútbol profesional como portero. Cuando Quintana se jubiló, siguió su sueño de convertirse en oficial de policía.

Quintana says he came from humble beginnings; he dropped out of high school but earned his GED with help from others. Then, a soccer scholarship took him to college. He then played pro soccer as a goalie. When Quintana retired, he followed his dream of becoming a police officer.

“La academia de policía siempre fue un sueño mío. Mi abuelo era policía y verlo me motivó. Ahora estoy usando este uniforme y con el parche en el brazo que lleva la bandera estadounidense, es algo que me hace sentir fuerte. Estoy retribuyendo a mi comunidad y también a un país que me bendijo a mí y a mi familia con tanto.

The police academy was always a dream of mine. My grandfather was a police officer and seeing him motivated me. Now I am wearing this uniform and with the patch on the arm carrying the American flag, it’s something I feel strong about. I am giving back to my community and also a country that blessed me and my family with so much,” said Quintana.

El Game On del domingo comienza a las 3:00 p. m., para todos los niños y niñas de 5 a 18 años, en el Opelika Sportsplex.

Sunday’s Game On starts at 3:00 PM – for all boys and girls 5-18- at the Opelika Sportsplex.

“Este domingo el departamento de policía de Opelika organiza un evento. Va a ser un evento para que las familias de la comunidad hispana salgan y jueguen fútbol contra nuestros oficiales. Hemos tenido mucho apoyo de empresas hispanas locales que no solo hicieron donaciones sino que también donaron su tiempo. Todo esto ayudará a que el evento sea un éxito y podamos divertirnos jugando al fútbol. This Sunday the Opelika police department is putting on an event. It’s going to be an event for the Hispanic community families to come out and play soccer against our officers. We have had a lot of support from local Hispanic businesses that not only made donations but donated their time as well. All this will help the event be a success and we can have fun playing soccer,” said Quintana.

El Departamento de Bomberos de Opelika asistirá al evento y servirá perritos calientes y hamburguesas gratis para la Comunidad.

The Opelika Fire Department will be out at the event, serving free hotdogs and hamburgers for the community.