Labor day crash near Lake Martin kills Tallapoosa woman, injures three others

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly Labor Day crash kills a Jackson’s Gap woman and injures three others.

“A two-vehicle crash at 3:32 p.m., Sept. 2, claimed the life of a Jacksons Gap woman. Susan Burkhalter, 45, was killed when the 2007 Mazda Touring she was driving collided with a 2015 BMW. Burkhalter, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Corporal Jess Thornton.

Two passengers in the Mazda were injured and transported to local hospitals. The driver of the BMW was transported to a local hospital with injuries as well.

The crash occurred Alabama 50 near the three-mile marker, approximately eight miles north of Tallassee.

Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.