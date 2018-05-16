Ladonia Elementary selected as bicentennial school

by: WRBL Staff

The Russell County School District announced that Ladonia Elementary School has been
designated an Alabama Bicentennial School based upon the proposed project, Family Outreach
Initiative.

According to a release from the school district, only 200 schools statewide have received this distinction in recognition of their commitment to community and civic engagement.

By implementing this project during the 2018-19 school year, Ladonia Elementary becomes eligible for recognition as an Alabama Bicentennial School of Excellence in the fall of 2019. 

