Ladonia Elementary selected as bicentennial school

The Russell County School District announced that Ladonia Elementary School has been
designated an Alabama Bicentennial School based upon the proposed project, Family Outreach
Initiative.
According to a release from the school district, only 200 schools statewide have received this distinction in recognition of their commitment to community and civic engagement.
By implementing this project during the 2018-19 school year, Ladonia Elementary becomes eligible for recognition as an Alabama Bicentennial School of Excellence in the fall of 2019.