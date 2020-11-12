 

Lady A sitting 2020 CMAs out due to COVID-19

News

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, Dave Haywood, from left, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley, of Lady A, formerly Lady Antebellum, arrive at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. The Grammy-winning country group, which dropped the word “Antebellum” from their name because of the word’s ties to slavery, has filed a lawsuit against a Black singer who has used the stage name for years. The vocal group filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in federal court in Nashville after negotiations with Anita White broke down in recent weeks. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lady A took to Twitter Wednesday to announce the band would not attend the 2020 CMA Awards.

The group said one of their immediate family members tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

“So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we’ve decided to stay home from the awards tonight,” the post read.

The group said they were disappointed they wouldn’t get to perform along side Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett, but said Charles Kelley had already taped his performance with Carly Pearce.

“We’ll be cheering on our friends at home like the rest of y’all! Stay safe out there,” the post continued.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 69°
Showers late
Showers late 40% 84° 69°

Thursday

80° / 56°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 80° 56°

Friday

78° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 78° 50°

Saturday

75° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 58°

Sunday

78° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 52°

Monday

68° / 43°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 68° 43°

Tuesday

66° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

3 AM
Showers
40%
71°

71°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
71°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

6 PM
Clear
0%
74°

71°

7 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

9 PM
Clear
10%
67°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories