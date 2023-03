LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – LaFayette families in Chambers County are without water after the city’s water reservoir breached in multiple locations due to recent flooding.

An Emergency meeting is set for later Wednesday morning.

The LaFayette Reservoir is located along Chambers County Road 48 and WRBL is being told it’s breached in multiple spots sending water rushing out of the lake, and disrupting wafer flow to residents.

We will update as we can.