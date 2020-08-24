LaGrange Animal Shelter to waive all fees for dogs and cats Saturday, August 29

Need a furry companion during the pandemic?

The City of LaGrange Animal Shelter announces participation in the annual Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, August 29th.

All adoption fees will be waived for dogs and cats. The animals ready for forever homes can be adopted at the shelter and at the LaGrange Petsense. The shelter is extending its hours for the event until 5pm.

All adoptable dogs and cats at the City of LaGrange Animal Shelter will be half price during the entire month of August. The fees are waived on the 29th.

Each adoption includes vaccinations, spay/neuter and microchip. Hill’s Pet Nutrition will also be donating a goody bag to each person who adopts an animal at the shelter while supplies last.

For more information go to www.cleartheshelters.com.