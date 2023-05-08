LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — In LaGrange, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division is advising residents that the summer burn ban is now in effect.

The ban runs from May 1 to Sept. 30. It prohibits citizens and businesses from burning debris during the summer ozone season.

Fire Marshal John Thomas Says during this time there’s an increased chance of fire because of the higher temperatures and the lack of humidity and rain.

“We have a burn ban in Georgia in 54 counties due to control of air quality and also to protect the properties. And there’s less chance of a fire in the months that we don’t have the burn ban. So that’s why the burn ban is in effect from May 1 to September 30.”

LaGrange Fire Department says if you see someone illegally burning, notify your local authorities.