LaGrange Healthcare Worker travels north to fight COVID-19

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – Meet Destina Reed, she’s a proud Troup County Graduate, a wife, a mother and most of all she’s an essential worker. After hearing about an opportunity, she couldn’t pass up. Destina applied to work on the front line, she packed her bags and headed north to help those who were battling the COVID-19.

“In March, I went to New York City, the Governor issued a call for APP which is Advance Practice Providers, Respiratory Therapists, and other health care workers to come help with the pandemic, because the numbers were reaching an overwhelming height.” Destina Reed said.

As cases continue to rise in LaGrange, Reed said LaGrange is home, and she hopes this message will inspire her community to take this virus seriously.