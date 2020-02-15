LaGrange man arrested and charged with murder after dispute with two other people

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) – LaGrange Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a woman on Friday.

Andreco Darnell Parham has been charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commision of a crime.

Police say on February 14, 2020, around 10:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Union Street and Ware Street in reference to persons that had been shot.

When they arrived, officers located two victims, Ronald Turner and Patricia Underwood, who had both been shot. Officers began to render medical assistance and Turner was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center for further treatment.

Underwood was deceased at the scene. The initial investigation revealed that a dispute between several parties in the area of Union Street and Ware Street led to Parham obtaining a gun and shooting at Ronald Turner.

Turner was shot in the shoulder while standing outside his vehicle in the roadway. One of the rounds fired by Parham entered a business at 200 1/2 Union Street and struck Patricia Underwood causing her death.

Parham fled from the scene on foot and was later apprehended.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.