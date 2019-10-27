LaGrange man steals gun, shoots and injures another man, police investigate

LaGrange Police are searching for a suspect whom they say shot a man.

Police say on Saturday around 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Greenwood Street in reference to a person shot.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Randall Smith who stated that while in his home with a female friend, an unknown black man entered his home and was allowed to stay due to the male knowing his female friend.

According to the press release, Smith stated that a short while later, the man began hitting him to the face and stole his handgun. Smith stated that the man then came back into the doorway of the home and fired the gun at him hitting him one time.

Smith was taken to Well Star West Georgia where he was treated for his injury.

The suspect was described as a black male possibly late 20’s, tall, medium build, dreadlock hairstyle, wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

The Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and started an investigation. This case is under investigation.