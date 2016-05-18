LaGrange man triumphs over a 10-year addiction to prescription pain pills

LAGRANGE, Ga. – In 2012, 259 million prescriptions were written for powerful pain killers or opioids. Ten of the highest prescribing states for narcotic painkillers are in the South, with Alabama, among the lead in the nation.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse says addiction to these opioids has caused an epidemic in overdoses. Opioid addiction can take a toll on families. For Nick Powell of LaGrange, his family watched helplessly while he battled an addiction to pain pills for ten years.

“I remember one service I finally got him to come sit with me, he went to church with me and I think I prayed the entire time that the pastor would just say something that would just rain down on him heavy, ” said Tiffany Graham, Nick’s sister.

“If you’re not milking them dry of every resource, you can to fund and do the drugs or get more of the drugs and using them, lying to them. Just all the, just I could not say enough to how much I put my family through,” said Nick Powell.

Nick didn’t want just any rehab program, he sought a Christ-centered one. He found it at Oakside Baptist Church. Jimmy Pruitt is the director of Reformers Unanimous, not anonymous like other programs.

“Most of all the agencies, social service and a lot of the self help groups teach that relapse is always a part of a recovery program but Reformers Unanimous we teach that you can have recovery without relapse and that’s through the transforming power of Christ working in your life,” said Pruitt.

It’s a 9-month, non–residential faith-based, discipleship program with an over 80 percent national rate of success says Pruitt. To learn more about Reformers Unanimous, call 706-412-9681 or visit www.rurecovery.com