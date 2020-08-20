LaGrange mayor joins others in push for more aid

LaGrange, Georgia Mayor Jim Thornton has joined other mayors from across the country in calling for Congress and the White House to return to the negotiating table and give local governments the critical aid they need in the next COVID-19 relief package.

“I would like to see Congress recognize the efficiency and effectiveness of our local cities, particularly in Georgia, at supplying services to our residents and businesses, and how the loss of revenue adversely affects our ability to do so. These revenue declines affect real people and real businesses. Our cities have similar needs to businesses for revenue support, and I hope that Congress will consider that in this next round of funding,” said Jim Thornton, Mayor of LaGrange, Georgia and Georgia Municipal Association First Vice President.

The mayors from across the country are reaching out to Congress concerned that while the lawmakers are on recess, cities are continuing to face unprecedented budget woes brought on by revenue shortfalls and the rising costs caused by the ongoing pandemic.While some local leaders have indicated they will have to furlough or lay off essential municipal employees, others are being forced to delay or cancel infrastructure projects that create jobs and support local economic activity.

Katie Mercer Van Schoor, Marketing/Communications Manager for the City of LaGrange tells News Three the city has taken a very conservative approach with the budget and has not had to lay off or furlough any city workers. She adds they’ve not had to cancel or delay any infrastructure projects due to COVID-19 either.