Lagrange murder suspect appears in Columbus court for burglary charges

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) A man wanted for a LaGrange murder makes his first court appearance in Columbus on different charges.

28-year old Tierre Willams pled not guilty to 6 charges of burglary in Columbus.

Authorities say those charges are between June 2018 to November 2019.

Sergeant Thomas Hill says in of all the cases, Williams took multiple cell phones and retrieved cash.

Authorities believe Williams flirted with women in the companies he aimed to gain access to.

Detectives say they have enough evidence to suspect Williams after obtaining surveillance video. News 3 spoke with his attorney who says this is a very bizarre case.

“They are saying he’s some playboy that has that magic touch with the women and as soon as they get caught they give his name up allegedly. It’s just ridiculous, but Mr. Williams has a lot going on,” says Ralston Jarrett Defensive Attorney.

The attorney says Williams was on his way to turn himself in before he was arrested. There is no bond due to his pending murder charge in Lagrange.

Ralston says he is working with him on the murder case.