LaGrange pastor explores all avenues for everyone to worship

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Cancellation notices are plastered on every door at the Faith Baptist Church,all events, and services cancelled until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid -19,

Services will continue with a new twist, in the comfort of your home. Pastor Yancey said all services will continue online, he said he has not ran into an issue with the the streaming of each service, but the issue is rural areas and the internet connectivity.

“The church is using all platforms to get the word out actually post a lot on social media, we are actually putting out our Sunday classes online, we have options , we are following the guidelines, if everyone stay at home we can worship together again,” Pastor Yancey said.

Yancey told News 3 they will continue to serve the community and they are putting all services on every platform, because in this time, a good word because it might serve as blessing to someone who is in need.