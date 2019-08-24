LaGrange police arrest suspect in Friday night shooting

LaGrange Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday night shooting.

42-year-old Cornelius Potts was arrested for allegedly shooting 48-year-old William Randal Massey. They are both from LaGrange.

Police say on August 23, 2019, at around 10:41 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of South Parkway in reference to a person who had been shot.

Troup 911 was advised by the caller that the victim, Massey, had been taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital.

The Criminal Investigations Section was notified and began an investigation into the incident. Massey was interviewed at the emergency department and stated he and Potts had been in a disagreement and Potts pointed a firearm at Massey and shot him once in the lower abdomen.

The incident was also witnessed by a female who was on scene. Potts fled the scene possibly on foot and was in possession of a firearm at that time.

Massey was transported to an Atlanta area hospital for further treatment. Detectives have completed arrest warrants for Potts for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a firearm during certain crimes and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting is currently under investigation.