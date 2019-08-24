LaGrange police arrest suspect in Friday night shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

LaGrange Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday night shooting.

42-year-old Cornelius Potts was arrested for allegedly shooting 48-year-old William Randal Massey. They are both from LaGrange.

Police say on August 23, 2019, at around 10:41 p.m. officers responded to the 900 block of South Parkway in reference to a person who had been shot.

Troup 911 was advised by the caller that the victim, Massey, had been taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital.

The Criminal Investigations Section was notified and began an investigation into the incident. Massey was interviewed at the emergency department and stated he and Potts had been in a disagreement and Potts pointed a firearm at Massey and shot him once in the lower abdomen.

The incident was also witnessed by a female who was on scene. Potts fled the scene possibly on foot and was in possession of a firearm at that time.

Massey was transported to an Atlanta area hospital for further treatment. Detectives have completed arrest warrants for Potts for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a firearm during certain crimes and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Don't Miss