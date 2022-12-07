LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Nov. 8, at 7:23 p.m., the LaGrange Police responded to the Cameron Crossing Apartments, located at 1600 Meadow Terrace, in LaGrange, Georgia, concerning a report of an Entering Auto in progress.

After arriving at the scene, LaGrange Police Officers located Jacoby Cotton, 18, and two juveniles in the apartment complex laundry room; near the broken-in vehicle.

According to police, interviews were conducted, and the 17-year-old male and 15-year-old male both confessed to illegally entering the vehicle with the intent to steal a computer tablet.

Police also found the 15-year-old to be in possession of a bag holding less than an ounce of marijuana.

Cotton admitted to loitering in the closed laundry room while the juveniles smoked marijuana but claimed he was unaware that the juveniles had broken the vehicle prior to police arrival.

Authorities charged the 17-year-old with Entering Auto and charged the 15-year-old with Entering Auto and Possession of Marijuana Less than an Ounce.

Police charged Cotton with Loitering or Prowling.