LaGrange Police Department hosts Trust Initiative Event to better relationship with community

The LaGrange Police Department hosted a Trust Initiative Event today at LaGrange College. The initiative was started to build trust between law enforcement across racial lines.

There was a series of workshops lead by different leaders from across America in hopes to enlighten and teach the audience about racial tension and authority.

Nine communities attended. Some of those were including Rome, Thomasville, Covington, LaGrange, Cobb County, Dekalb County. Each community was represented by their chief of police and other members of government who agreed to take part in the trust-building initiative.

The purpose of the workshops was to provide background for the frustrations that marginalized communities have felt because of the history of racism in America.

“Recognizing that as communities work together through and across racial lines, those difficult issues that have plagued many of our cities can be addressed effectively,” says LaGrange Police Department Chief Louis Dekmar.

The event lasted all day as audience members listened to expert panelists and asked questions about the material.

Panelists included a professor from Washington University and a librarian from Nashville, Tennesee.