LaGrange Police investigating Saturday night shooting on Whitesville Street

LaGrange Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured two men.

Police say they responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Whitesville Street on Sunday night around 8:30. Officers made contact with Steven Mills and Clyde Jordan, who said they both heard gunshots before being hit by bullets.

Police say Mills was shot once in the chest, and Jordan was shot once in the leg. Mills was transported to a Columbus hospital for treatment. Jordan was transported to the West Georgia Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The suspect(s) are unknown at this time.