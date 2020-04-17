LaGrange Police make drug bust within 100 feet of Lagrange College

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – Two people are behind bars after the Lagrange Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on 601 Edmondson Avenue. According to authorities, Andrew “Andy” Stone sold methamphetamine to an undercover informant. Stone was out on a bond for an active 2019 trafficking methamphetamine case.



During the search, investigators found a large quantity of methamphetamine, 14 Clonazepam (Klonopin) pills, less than an ounce of marijuana, scales, packaging materials, and chemicals that are used to manufacture or “cook” meth.

Tina Pendergrast was arrest during the search warrant, according to investigators she was in in the distribution efforts. Police say Stone attempted to destroy the meth, but was not successful.

Stone and Pendergrast are charged with:

Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Possession of Substances with the Intent to Manufacture Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Drug-Free School Zone

Possession of a Schedule IV Narcotic with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Related Objects, Tampering with Evidence

Use of a Telecommunication device to Facilitate a Drug Transaction

Sale of Methamphetamine.

The Lagrange Police Department and Troup County Sheriff's Office worked together in a joint- investigation, that last for three months.