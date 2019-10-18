LaGrange Police say car break-in suspect could be linked to other thefts

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) LaGrange Police arrested a man they say may be responsible for a number of thefts in the city.

Police made the arrest yesterday. It came after they responded to a call about a prowler.

They say they found the suspect in the 100 block of Alton Drive a short time later. Police identify the suspect as Gilbert Johnson.

Police say they found stolen items that Johnson allegedly stored in two different homes. They believe the stolen items were taken during a recent rash of car break-ins.

Police charged Johnson with breaking into a car and possession of meth. But they say other charges could follow.

As a part of the on-going investigation, police want to hear from anyone in the LaGrange area whose car has been burglarized in the past few weeks, but who did not report it.

If you have information, call LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.