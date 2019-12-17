Lagrange Police searching for missing man

LAGRANGE, GA. (WRBL) – The Lagrange Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Ronald Barfield , age 42, was last seen Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. At the time he was last seen, Barfield was at the Davita Dialysis Center located at 140 Glenn Bass Road, according to officials with LPD.

Barfield is 4’09” tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He also used a walker.

When he was last seen, Barfield was wearing grey sweat pants and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Barfield’s whereabouts should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603, Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000, or call 911.

