LaGrange police searching for suspect in connection with shooting that injured a man Friday night

LaGrange police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the leg.

Police say on Friday night around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Lafayette Court in reference to gunshots heard in the area.

While responding, Troup 911 received a call that a male had been shot in the leg. They were told Vontavious Render was suffering from a gunshot wound and was being transported to a local hospital by a family member.

On scene, officers located several shell casings in the roadway. The Criminal Investigations Section was notified and began an investigation into the incident.

Police say Render reported he was in the parking lot in front of the 100 block of Lafayette Court talking with a family member. Render stated he observed a yellow work van pull into the parking lot across from them and then heard gunshots. Render appeared to have been struck in the leg by a ricochet bullet fragment.

Detectives located evidence that a home in Lafayette Court had been hit by two rounds during the shooting. There were no other injuries reported during this incident

The suspect vehicle was described as an older work van, yellow in color with the sliding door on the vehicle being either white or grey in color.