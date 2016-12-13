LaGrange takes part in nationwide effort: “Buy A Tree Change A Life”

LAGRANGE, Ga. – A church in Lagrange is doing it’s part to help less fortunate children. It’s all part of a nationwide effort called Buy A Tree Change A Life.

This is the first year that City Light Church is participating.

They started out with almost 200 trees and have about 95 trees left.

The proceeds from each sale will go to help a child in need.

“It’s that gift that keeps on giving. So people get to be a part of something without seeing a child they get to touch a child’s life. We just love the whole concept,” says Romeo Billups, Youth Pastor at City Light Church.

The money raised will stay in the LaGrange community to help with various children’s charities.