LaGrange woman wanted for stabbing another woman

LaGrange Police have issued an arrest warrant for LaGrange woman in connection with a stabbing.

Yvonne Bumbery is wanted for aggravated assault. Police say she stabbed another woman.

Police say they responded to the 100 block of Cross Creek Drive in reference to a stabbing call early Sunday morning around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they made contact with Shanarie Frazier who told them that Yvonne Brumbrey displayed a knife after the verbal altercation during a birthday party.

According to the news release from LaGrange police, Frazier said that she made distance between herself and Brumbrey, but while doing so 43-year-old Temika Dean stepped into attempting to deescalate the incident but Brumbrey became physical with Dean stabbed her in the shoulder area.

Dean was transported to the West Georgia Medical Center where she was treated and released.