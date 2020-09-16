LaGrange woman wanted on arson charges

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A warrant has been issued for a woman who attempted to set a house on fire Tuesday morning . The LaGrange Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Victoria Kendrick. Authorities said Kendrick threatened to burn the home down on Johnson Street during a domestic dispute.

According to authorities when they arrived at the home the found clothing under the hone that was smoking and smoldering from the fire. The occupants in the home were able to extinguish the fire quickly, causing minimal damage.

The LaGrange Police Department is still investigating the incident and they are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883–2603.

