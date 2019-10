COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) Undray Miles, with Lamb’s International Funeral Home, discusses the free community fall festival planned for Thursday, October 31, 2019.

The festivities, free for the community, run from 5 pm – 9 pm on Halloween at Lamb’s International Funeral Home, 3398 Buena Vista Road #28, in Columbus, Georgia. Games, candy, food, and so much more will be offered.

Mr. Miles explained to News 3’s Greg Loyd why putting on this annual event is so important.