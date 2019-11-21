Lancaster man charged with raping 5-year-old child

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested Richard Caldwell Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child.

Elementary school staff members alerted authorities after a 5-year-old made comments about Caldwell touching their private area.

After an investigation, police determined that Caldwell had sexually assaulted the child. He was charged after admitting to the allegations, police say.

Caldwell’s charges include: rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of a child, as well as other related charges.

Caldwell was taken to Lancaster County Prison and the child is safe, placed into protective custody.