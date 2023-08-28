LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Jury selection is underway after a Chambers County man accused in the Capital Murder of his girlfriend’s two-year-old child turned down a plea deal that would have set him free.

Raeshon Williams’ lawyer, Zach Alsobrook, commented on the deal when WRBL asked him about it. The Chambers County District Attorney’s Office extended an offer following a mistrial in May of this year due to jury misconduct. Williams would be free to move on with his life after spending five of the last six years in jail awaiting trial. However, Williams would have to admit responsibility for two-year-old B’reeann Avery’s death.

“It’s as favorable of a deal as it comes when you’re talking about Capital Murder. It was essentially time served and manslaughter. Raeshon turned it down. He would have to admit to not intentional but manslaughter, and it was somehow still his fault, which he adamantly denies and has denied since day one,” said Alsobrook.

On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old B’reeann Avery died of internal injuries. Lanett Police charged William with child abuse, then Captial Murder saying he was the only adult with the child when she died. Williams was the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother, Samia Avery.

“My baby girl was loved. He didn’t have to take her. I’m ready for her to get her peace. I’m ready to hear a guilty verdict,” said Avery.

The couple also had twins who are now in the custody of Williams’ aunt, Michelle Flakes who has advocated for her nephew’s innocence since his arrest.

“They are not going after the right people and that is what hurts I believe my nephew is innocent. I’ve been in juvenile court for five years. I know what has been said in the juvenile court regarding the situation,” said Flakes.

Alsobrook says his client has been behind bars for the majority of the last five years, at first not able to get a bond in the Capital Murder case. The Capital Murder trial kept getting delayed, even after a judge ordered a speedy trial on two occasions. Williams was given a bond in 2022, but violated terms and was placed back in custody in October 2022. The trial was supposed to start on Halloween in 2022 but was again delayed. The judge gave Williams a new bond, and he has been out.

Chambers County District Attorney Mike Segrest told WRBL it would be unethical to comment on a pending case so close to seating a jury. Segrest did comment on his commitment to addressing a backlog of cases.

“Since taking office in January it has been a priority to address yeh backlog of older cases. Six years is too long. It’s not fair to the victims or the accused. We are using unused Jury terms on the civil docket to try cases this week. That has never been done before that I am aware of,” said Segrest.

By not accepting the plea deal Williams runs the risk of losing his freedom forever if the jury convicts him.

“This man did nothing wrong and we are anxious and excited to prove it. His belief in the truth, his belief in the judicial system, probably more so than his attorneys, because it is a scary proposition. But he is fearless and has been looking for this day in court to set his name free,” said Alsobrook.

The jury is expected to be seated in the box and ready for opening statements by Tuesday.