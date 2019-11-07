Beulah High Teacher Awarded Kinetic Golden Apple

BEULAH, AL (WRBL)- Our latest recipient for Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award is Michelle Eastridge, a science teacher at Beulah High School.

She was nominated by her students, Riley Sexton, Andrew McCarthy, Matthew Welcherr, Chloe Speed, and Seth Carmack. They described her as having a selfless attitude, a great personality, and were even present to honor her.

Ms. Eastridge has been teaching over 20 years and still has a strong passion for it. Her students noted she makes sure everyone understands when she is teaching. She was thankful and honored to receive the award.

Clint Perkins of Kinetic Credit Union was also present to help us honor Ms. Eastridge. If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, CLICK HERE.