LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lanett man, who spent five years in jail, endured a mistrial, and refused a plea deal that could have secured his release, has regained his freedom on his terms. Friday morning after a week-long trial, a Chambers County Jury declared Raeshon Williams was not guilty of murdering his girlfriend’s two-year-old child.

On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old B’reeann Avery died of internal injuries. Lanett Police charged Williams with child abuse, then Captial Murder saying he was the only adult with the child when she died. Williams was the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother, Samia Avery.

After a weeklong trial and multiple witnesses, it took the Chambers County Jury about two hours to return a not guilty verdict. We are awaiting a statement from Williams and his defense team Zach Alsobrook and Andrew Stanley.

This was the second trial in the Capital Murder case, following a mistrial in May of this year due to jury misconduct. WRBL asked Raeshon Williams’ lawyer about a deal offered by the Chambers County District Attorney’s Office extending an offer of a manslaughter plea, entailing time served and no additional penalties. Williams would be free to move on with his life after spending five of the last six years in jail awaiting trial. However, Williams would have to admit responsibility for the two-year-old B’reeann Avery’s death. Williams turned down the deal, and now a jury has declared him innocent.

Prosecutors maintain Williams was the only person with the two-year-old B’reeann Avery when their expert testified she was beaten, with force similar to a car crash, rupturing her spleen and liver.

Williams’ defense told jurors the state’s time of injury and death is wrong, and the police had tunnel vision and did a shoddy investigation.

B’reeann’s mother, Samia Avery testified the child was happy and healthy in the hours before her death, and when Williams called her at work saying B’reeann wasn’t breathing he wasn’t upset. But the defense pointed out that her testimony and statements to police didn’t match up, in a written statement she said Williams was upset.

“My baby girl was loved. He didn’t have to take her. I’m ready for her to get her peace. I’m ready to hear a guilty verdict,” said Avery the day the trial started.

The couple also had twins who are in the custody of family.

Alsobrook says his client has been behind bars for the majority of the last five years, at first not able to get a bond in the Capital Murder case. The Capital Murder trial kept getting delayed, even after a judge ordered a speedy trial on two occasions. Williams was given a bond in 2022, but violated terms and was placed back in custody in October 2022. The trial was supposed to start on Halloween in 2022 but was again delayed. The judge gave Williams a new bond, and he has been out.

Chambers County District Attorney Mike Segrest says he is committed to addressing a backlog of cases.

“Since taking office in January it has been a priority to address yeh backlog of older cases. Six years is too long. It’s not fair to the victims or the accused. We are using unused Jury terms on the civil docket to try cases this week. That has never been done before that I am aware of,” said Segrest.

WRBL is reaching out to Segrest for a comment, and asking him where the investigation into the baby girl’s death goes from here.