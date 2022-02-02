Lanett police: Armed man robs two women, sexually assaults one of them

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Lanett police are investigating the alleged robbery of two women, one who says the man who was armed with a gun sexually assaulted her.

On Tuesday, February 1, officers with Valley Police were advised by two female victims they had been involved in an incident in Lanett. Valley Police requested the assistance of the Lanett Police Department due to the allegedly occurring in Lanett.

The two females reported they were in the 1100 block of North 12th Avenue when an unknown black male wearing a white and black pullover, grey joggers, approximately 5’8” and thin build approached the vehicle and produced a firearm. The victims stated the male robbed both of them and sexually assaulted one of them. The victims were provided medical attention at an area hospital.

The case is ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

