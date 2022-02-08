Lanett police arrest teen for bringing two guns to school

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – A tip led investigators to recover two guns from a 17-year-old student at Lanett High School. The teenager is now facing charges.

Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, Lanett City School Staff and Lanett Police School Resource Officers received information a student may have a handgun while at school.

“Upon identifying and locating the student, Lanett Police School Resource Officers located a handgun on the student’s person and one in his backpack. The student was taken into custody and was charged with possession of a handgun on his person and on school property. There have been no reports that the student made any threats at this time. School Resource Officers and Lanett Criminal Investigations Division are working to determine how the student obtained the weapons,” said Detective Sgt. Robert Waldrop.

The investigation is ongoing.