Lanett police officer fired, facing multiple felony child sex charges

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lanett police officer has been fired after being arrested for multiple felony child sex charges by Valley police.

“Approximately two weeks ago on August 16th Detectives of the Valley Police Department started an investigation concerning a 14-year-old female having an inappropriate relationship with a 24-year-old male after questionable texts were found on the juveniles phone by Juvenile Services workers.” stated Capt. Mike Reynolds.

Detectives learned the two allegedly met over social media.

Police say on August 28th the suspect, Glenn Edward Caldwell of Auburn met with Detectives at the Valley Police Department and was interviewed.

“Caldwell admitted to the allegations and was subsequently arrested. He is being charged with Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child (Class B Felony), Electronic Solicitation of a Child (Class B Felony), and Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act (Class A Felony),” said Captain Reynolds.

At the time of this incident Caldwell was employed by the City of Lanett as a Patrolman. Chief Wood was notified of the allegations on August 16th and he immediately placed Caldwell on administrative leave. On August 19th Caldwell’s employment with the City of Lanett was terminated.

Caldwell had been employed since March 28th of 2018.

Caldwell was processed and then transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.