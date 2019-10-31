Lanett police say report of attempted child abduction unfounded

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Lanett investigators say allegations of an attempted abduction on Thursday turned out to be unfounded. Nevertheless, they are urging parents to be aware of and watch their children at all times.

“On October 30, 2019, at around 7:00 PM Lanett Police Officers responded to an attempted abduction of a juvenile by two subjects in a white van. Investigators interviewed the juvenile and reviewed surveillance camera footage of the area in which the alleged incidence took place. Investigators were able to verify that the alleged offenses DID NOT occur,” said Lanett Police Chief Johnny Wood.

Wood says this appears to be a case of a young juvenile telling a story to avoid being in trouble with parents. Wood is thankful, this case was found to be false and ended with the child safely with its parents.

“The Lanett Police Department reminds everyone to continue to use caution during this and the upcoming holiday season. If you see something, say something,” said Wood.

Lanett Police Department would like to remind you of the following safety tips: