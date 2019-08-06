Lanett Police stepping into virtual reality; training for life or death situations

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lanett Police Department and surrounding agencies in Chambers County are using virtual reality technology to sharpen their reactions in life or death situations.

The Firearm Training Simulator is as close as it gets to real-life situations officers may face day in and day out.

“During this training, you will see officers move about the room, trying to get a better position or get out of the way of something. It gets very realistic at times,” explained firearms instructor, Lanett Commander Josh Mitchell.

More than two dozen Lanett police officers will train on the simulator this week.

“The simulator allows officers to come in and in real-time respond to shoot and no shoot situations they may encounter on the streets, there are several scenarios from one person to multiple persons to situations that don’t involve firearms,” explained Lanett Police Chief Johnny Wood.

The training is much more than shoot or doesn’t shoot. The technology allows officers to verbally interact within the simulator.

“Along with going out and doing firearm training to make sure we are competent with a weapon, we also need to be competent with being able to give commands, instructions and just interacting with the public,” said Chief Wood.

The goal is for officers to work within the scenarios, sharpen their negotiating skills to deescalate situations, and resolve them peacefully.

“Absolutely we would love to work ourselves out of a situation before it goes bad and in the scenarios, I can manipulate the program to react to what officers are saying,” explained Mitchell.

When the training is done, the firearms instructor goes over each scenario, step by step, to highlight what went well and what officers can work on.

“Our goal is to keep ourselves safe, keep the public safe, and keep everyone safe so we can all go home at the end of the day,” said Mitchell.

The simulator is used all over the state for training in various agencies. City and state leaders, even members of the media are invited to try it out. Very quickly, you get a sense of how difficult these situations can be.