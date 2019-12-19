Lara Logan suing New York Magazine for $25 million

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – A former “60 Minutes” correspondent whose report about the Benghazi attacks was retracted by CBS News is suing over an article about the fallout.

Lara Logan is seeking $25 million in a lawsuit filed in Texas against the parent company of New York magazine.

Logan says the article tarnished her career and led to a diminished role at the network.

A spokeswoman for the magazine didn’t return a message seeking comment.

A new documentary series hosted by Logan is set to air on Fox Nation, Fox News’ streaming service, in January.