EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Mayfield High wrestler who was hailed as a hero for preventing a toddler’s kidnapping in 2020, was killed Wednesday night in a motorcycle wreck in Las Cruces.
According to the Las Cruces Police Department, 18-year-old Canaan Bower was killed after his motorcycle struck a car.
Bower was honored in 2020 for his quick thinking and action in stopping an assault and kidnapping attempt of a 2-year-old
Following the incident, Bower’s story went viral, and was featured on USA Wrestling and tweeted by President of UFC Dana White, UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal and Mario Lopez.
At the time, Bower’s father shared video of the incident.
Shortly after his heroics, Bower was honored by the Doña Ana Board of Commissioners and celebrated “April 14, 2020 ‘Canaan Bower Day of Valor.”
Officials with LCPD’s Traffic Section responded to the accident, and say the crash is still under investigation.
- First tornado intercept vehicle from ‘Storm Chasers’ found in Kansas yard
- Rep. Rice sponsors bill to keep feds from building firearms registry
- WEATHER AWARE: Strong cold front to bring severe storms Friday night and unseasonably cold air for the weekend
- MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
- West Texas rancher sentenced for letting cartels use property as corridor for marijuana, migrants
- BREAKING: Multiple people shot in LaGrange, one person dead
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.