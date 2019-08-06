Las Cruces residents stand in solidarity with El Paso

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — While those in our community try to heal from an unspeakable tragedy, our neighbors in New Mexico are standing by our side.

While white crosses were being placed at the East El Paso Walmart, our neighbors in the City of the Crosses were showing up in droves for a vigil in support of all of the lives touched in Saturday’s mass shooting.

“We’re praying for you guys, we’re here for you guys and honestly, an hour away, it may seem like a lot of time but down here we have all your support, and we’re here for you always.”

Las Crucens said the only way to counter hate is by giving love to one another, even for no reason.

“I ask each one of us tonight to take upon ourselves a resolution in memory of those who were killed and those who were wounded. That we take upon ourselves, sometime this week to give our neighbor, a stranger, whoever it might be. Some love, some caring. even for no reason. We can change, truly change the world to good.”