Las Vegas Police arrest former USA Gymnastics coach

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CNN) – A former USA Gymnastics coach is behind bars facing more than a dozen charges involving lewd acts with a minor.

Las VegasPolice say Terry Gray, age 52, was taken into custody on July 10th and charged with 14 counts of Lewdness with a Child Under the Age of 14.

According to court records, the alleged incidents took place between 2007 and 2013. He worked as a coach at a gym in Las Vegas from 2009 to 2015.

Gray also coached at gyms in Cincinnati and Southern California, according to multiple records, but none of the current charges are related to those gyms.

USA Gymnastics has yet to comment on the arrest.

Police are seeking additional victims who have yet to come forward as the investigation continues.