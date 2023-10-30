Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- One more warm day this Monday as temperatures reached into the mid-80s for many areas; however; parts of Chambers and Troup counties did not get out of the 70s.

Early tomorrow, the long-awaited cold front will start to move through the News 3 viewing area. This will bring overcast conditions early and a few stray showers.

This front will be out by the evening so our Trick or Treat forecast still looks good! While trick-or-treaters may just see a few passing clouds, it will be cooler tomorrow evening as temperatures only get into the lower 60s!

Following this front, temperatures will take a big dive Wednesday morning into the mid-30s, but some areas will likely drop below freezing. Freeze Watches are already in place for Chambers, Troup, and Meriwether counties. Thursday morning will be even colder as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Temperatures will slowly heat up towards next weekend as highs get back into the upper 70s by Sunday and lows into the 50s. Besides tomorrow, there will be little chance for rain in the First Alert Forecast.