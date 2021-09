COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton has confirmed to News 3 that one person has died following a late night crash on Victory Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 8 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Emergency Room. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

