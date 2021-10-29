‘Late Show’ host Stephen Colbert fires at Mo Brooks for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the “Save America Rally.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show” took jabs at U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) this week for alleged connections to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In his Monday night monologue, Colbert referenced a Rolling Stones report that said Brooks met with protest organizers prior to January 6, but Brooks says he had no involvement in the rally until Jan. 5, when he claims the White House first asked him to speak.

Brooks arrived at that speaking engagement wearing body armor, to which Colbert said, “That’s like showing up to your surprise party in a full ball gown and tiara. Something tells me you were tipped off.”

Brooks responded to Colbert’s comments in a Twitter thread, saying he wore a vest because of “leftist threats” and his staff and wife wanted him to. He said he did not wear a vest hours later and that he had no idea it would happen.

#StephenColbert = dishonest left-wing liar (an oxymoron). #ALCOM = abettor.



1. I WORE VEST @ lawful Jan 6 ELLIPSE RALLY because of leftist threats + staff & wife want me to.



2. I wore NO VEST hours later DURING Capitol attack. No idea it would happen.https://t.co/xNECAIJ1yd — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) October 28, 2021

Colbert continued reading from the report that said Brooks claimed he “washed his hands of any involvement… but said his staff might have been involved.”

Brooks responded on Twitter, “My OFFICE STAFF tells me they NEVER helped organize or plan Jan. 6 rally in any relevant way other than scheduling my speech at White House request.”

Brooks claimed he did nothing wrong by speaking at the event.

His campaign is seeking the Senate seat in the 2022 election cycle. He has been in the House of Representatives for 12 years.