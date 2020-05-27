LIVE UPDATES: Hatch closed, astronauts strapped in ahead of historic crewed launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) – Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are strapped into their seats and the hatch on their spacecraft has been closed with less than two hours to go until their scheduled launch from Cape Canaveral.

Behnken and Hurley bid farewell to their families Wednesday afternoon and headed to Kennedy Space Center’s historic Launch Complex 39A for NASA’s first crewed commercial mission.

NASA and SpaceX are moving forward with preparing to launch despite some uncertain weather.

Around 2 p.m. a tornado warning was issued north of the launch site but that weather quickly moved offshore.

Still, the chances of a “go” for the Demo-2 mission at launch time decreased to just 40% around 2 p.m. They had been holding strong at 50/50 for most of Wednesday. The Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron lists primary weather concerns as flight through precipitation, the anvil cloud rule and the cumulus cloud rule.

“Residual moisture with the passing low-pressure system and increased low-level convergence will threaten the Space Coast with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon,” the 45th Weather Squadron wrote.

If Florida’s weather does cooperate, Behnken and Hurley will be the first humans to be launched from U.S. soil since 2011.

If all goes according to plan, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft will lift off from the Kennedy Space Center and carry Behnken and Hurley to the International Space Station.

“I don’t have to tell you all how exciting it is to have the first flight of humans to space from the Kennedy Space Center in nine years,” Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana said Tuesday.

The Demo-2 mission marks a new era of human spaceflight. NASA describes is a the final major step before the Commercial Crew Program certifies Crew Dragon for long-duration missions to the space station.

If a “no-go” is issued on Wednesday evening, NASA and SpaceX will target Saturday and Sunday for a launch.

Nexstar will be bringing you live coverage throughout the day of the historic crewed launch. Check back here for updates.