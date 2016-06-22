Law allows people, businesses to keep epi pens on hand

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Department of Public Health officials say a new law allows people and businesses to keep epinephrine injectors on hand in case of an allergic reaction.

Department officials said in a statement Wednesday that a new state law allows people and organizations including camps, child care centers, restaurants and others to keep single-dose epinephrine auto-injectors on hand in case someone has an allergic reaction because of anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis is often caused by insect stings, foods and medication.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is offering online training for anyone who wants to learn how to administer epinephrine.

Officials say a physician’s prescription is required to purchase the epi pens and those who may need injections should inform others of where to find the devices in case of an emergency.