Law enforcement cracks down on speeding with “Operation Southern Shield” campaign

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and local law enforcement are asking drivers to ease their foot off of the gas pedal when driving through Georgia and four southeastern states.

“Speeding increases your chance to lose control of your vehicle, it takes longer for you to come to an abrupt stop,” said Allen Poole, Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director.

“Operation Southern Shield” is a speed enforcement initiative that will crack down speeding on roadways. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding was a pivotal role in nearly one-third of traffic deaths in the U.S. over the last two decades.

“Drive safe, wear your seatbelt, don’t drive impaired and you don’t have to worry about Southern Shield Operation,” said Maurice Raines, Lieutenant for Georgia State Patrol.

Last year, in the state of Georgia, more than 11,000 citations were made, with 75 percent issued for speeding. In Alabama, over 14,000 citations were issued with a total of 5,278 made for speeding.

“Your cars are designed to operate under certain speed conditions and when those speeds are exceeded, some of those fail-safes do fail,” said Ken Davis, Russell County Alabama District Attorney.

So the next time when you are behind the wheel, be sure to slow down, otherwise, you’ll get treated with a ticket.

“Whether it’s a large truck, small car, a 16-year-old or an 85-year-old, just take 43 seconds from a countdown we created called clear, head, clear mind, clear eyes, clear hands and then click it,” said Mike Lutzenkirchen, Executive Director for Lutzie 43 Foundation.

The initiative will run from July 15th to July 21st.