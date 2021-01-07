Law enforcement & firefighters added to Phase 1a COVID-19 vaccine distribution

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

The Columbus mayor’s office announced on Thursday an expansion of Phase 1a in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Beginning January 11, 2021 Phase 1a will be expanded to include law enforcement and fire personnel including volunteer firefighters. This phase initially was set for healthcare personnel and those in long term care facilities.

Phase 1a now includes the following: Healthcare personnel, Long-term care facility residents, Law enforcement and fire personnel, People aged 65 and older and Caregivers of people 65 and older

Those added to Phase 1a can register for the vaccine waiting list here. Once you have registered, you will receive a phone call from the Health Department when vaccines are available.